This Day in Alaska History-November 8th, 1955





On November 8th 1955, fifty-five candidates consisting of 49 men and six women converged on the newly built Union Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks at the request of Territorial Governor B. Frank Heintzleman

Their task was to draft a working constitution tthat was to be presented to Congress for statehood.

Future first state governor William A. Egan was chosen to lead the convention.

After 75 days those 49 men and six women were successful in drafting a constitution that would be later presented to Congress. Voters approved of their actions in April of 1956.

US Congress would ultimately approve of their work in 1959.

The Fairbanks venue had been chosen rather than Juneau in order to keep all of the delegates from lobbyist prying.