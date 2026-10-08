This Day in Alaska History-October 8th, 1914











William Egan was born in Valdez to a mining family on October 8th, 1914. From his meager beginnings in Valdez, he would become one of Alaska’s most famous people.

By age 10, Bill worked in a local cannery following his father’s death in an avalanche to help his mother care for the family.

His interest in politics grew following his graduation from high school. In 1940, Egan successfully ran as the Democratic candidate from Valdez in the Alaska Territorial House of Representatives, and held that position until 1945. Afterward, he would win three more times and serve from 1947 to 1951. While serving, he would also be elected as Valdez Mayor.

In 1953, Egan won the election to the Alaska Territorial Senate; in 1955, the constitutional convention was created and Egan was chosen to preside over it.

When Alaska became the 49th state, Egan ran as the first Governor and won. He would lose re-election in 1966, but win the governorship again in 1970. He was governor at the time of authorization of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline in 1974.