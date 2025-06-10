Nurse Practitioner Convicted of Prescribing Drugs Without a Medical Purpose





(Anchorage, AK) – On June 6, following a multi-week trial, an Anchorage jury found 57-year-old Kris Rhodes Kile guilty of 10 counts of felony Second-Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance and 2 counts of Third-Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance.

The evidence at trial established that Kile prescribed fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and diazepam to six different patients between June 2016 and November 2018 without any medical purpose. Kile was, at that time, a licensed advanced nurse practitioner and permitted to treat patients by means of prescriptions.

The Alaska Board of Nursing has since revoked Kile’s registered nursing and advance practice registered nursing licenses.

The matter was investigated by the Alaska Medicaid Fraud and Control Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorneys General Daniel K. Shorey and Cynthia Cook prosecuted the case along with Paralegal Tracy Pabel.

Kile remains on bail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. The Second-Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance counts are class B felony offenses with a sentencing range of 1 year to 10 years. The Third-Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance counts are class C felony offenses with a sentencing range of 0 years to 5 years.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Daniel K. Shorey, at (907) 269-6250 or daniel.shorey@alaska.gov.

