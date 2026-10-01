This Day in Alaska History-October 1st, 1909











A day after President Taft received the request from Alaska to be granted territory status, which he did not reply to, the president went before an audience at the AYP Amphitheatre in Seattle.

When he spoke there on October 1st, 1909, he spoke in opposition to granting that status to the District of Alaska. He told his audience that Alaska should be placed under the supervisi











on of a bureau in Washington D.C.

He stated the reason for his opposition to making Alaska a territory was because the population was too scattered, and it would be minors who would decide any elections