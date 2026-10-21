This Day in Alaska History-October 21st, 1903











It was on October 21st, 1903, that the boundary dispute that had existed since 1821 with the English and Russians was fully resolved after a tribunal was set up to solve any future disputes.

After the purchase of Russian America in 1867, the United States and Canada continued that dispute but resolved it with the Hay-Herbert Treaty between Great Britain and the US on January 24th, 1903.

The boundaries agreed upon, which exist to this day, angered the Canadians; they had laid claim too much of the land that was ceded to Alaska and purchased in a treaty with the Russians.

Canada felt that they had been betrayed by the British Empire.