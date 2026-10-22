This Day in Alaska History-October 22nd, 1951





It was on October 22nd, 1951, that the Defense Department made an announcement from Washington, D.C. They announced that approximately 40,000 tons of salvage was being offered along the coast of Alaska. The salvage was largely made up of wartime shipping from World War Two.

Much of the wreckage that was offered was situated along the Aleutian Chain and most of it originated as a result of the Japanese occupation of the area.

Even today, wreckage can be seen along the shores of the Aleutian Islands. Because the area is so remote and difficult to access, much of the wreckage remains as a rusting “Living Museum.”

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