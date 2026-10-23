This Day in Alaska History-October 23rd, 1960

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Dr William Wood. Image-UA
Dr William Wood. Image-UA

The University of Alaska inaugurated its fourth president, William Ransom Wood, on October 23rd 1960.

Before coming to Alaska, Mr Wood served in the US Navy, then went on to serve as the vice president of the University of Nevada.

He would serve as president of the University of Alaska for 13 years and was a strong proponent of Project Chariot.

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Project Chariot was the proposal by Edward Teller to use an atomic bomb to carve out a harbor at Point Thompson. 

The natives of Point Hope initiated opposition and strongly came out against the project, which was determined to have no economic upside. National groups soon rallied behind the village, and the project never came to fruition.



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