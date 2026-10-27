Related Content This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918 This Day in Alaska History-March 12th, 1914 This Day in Alaska History-March 11th 1778, 27, 50, Alaska, bering, birthday, captain cook, hawaii, history, october, strait, strom, unalaska This Day in Alaska History-October 27th, 1778 added by Alaska Native News on Oct 27, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:This Day in Alaskan History-May 2nd, 1778Flags Lowered for 'Earthquake Remembrance Day'Fairweather Set to Embark on Month-long Survey…Anchorage Museum Schedule of Programs and…Former Americaâ€™s Most Wanted Fugitive Sentenced To…In Honor of All of Our Veterans on this, their DayMurkowski and Colleagues Urge Trump to Reinstate…July 27th, 1912