Related Content This Day in Alaska History-March 13th, 1918 This Day in Alaska History-March 12th, 1914 This Day in Alaska History-March 11th Alaska, established, fort, history, postoffice, wrangell, wrangle This Day in Alaska History-October 6th, 1869 added by Alaska Native News on Oct 6, 2026View all posts by Alaska Native News → Related Posts:An early ascent of the Yukon RiverThis Day in Alaska History-July 31st, 1869Calendar Celebrates Birds, Showcases Art and…Final Jan. 6 Report Urges Congress to Consider…This Day in Alaska History-January 14th, 1869This Day in Alaskan History-April 23rd, 1869This Day in Alaskan History-April 17th, 1869Murkowski in Attendance as U.S. Navy Formally…