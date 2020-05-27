Office of the Governor to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting

May 26, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Tonight at 5:30pm, the Office of the Governor will host the second Virtual Town Hall Meeting on COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Crum, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, along with a panel of public health officials and medical experts, will answer questions on the medical science and data related to COVID-19.
WHAT: Virtual Town Hall Meeting – COVID-19 medical science and data
WHO: Commissioner Adam Crum, Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, public health officials, medical experts
WHEN: Today, Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 5:30pm
WHERE: Facebook.com/GovDunleavy and Livestream.com/GovDunleavy
For a complete schedule, or to submit a question: gov.alaska.gov/townhall
###