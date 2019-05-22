One Dead in Cascade Bay Cessna Crash

Alaska Native News May 22, 2019.

The United States Coast Guard Watchstanders in Anchorage were notified by the Cordova Police Department of the crash of a single-engine Cessna A185F Skywagon in Cascade Bay southwest of Valdez, Later, the Alaska State and Wildlife Troopers were notified of the incident.

The aircraft was attempting to land when the accident occurred.

Several good Samaritan vessels were in the area and responded to the scene. After the crash the pilot, 56-year-old Scott Johannes and one passenger of two managed to escape the aircraft. A second passenger, 75-year-old William Resinger, of Palmer was unable to escape the overturned aircraft.







Resinger was ultimately extricated from the Cessna but life-saving efforts were met with no success.

Johannes and the surviving passenger were transported to the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage by Alaska Air National Guard helicopter.

Resinger’s remains were transported to Whittier’s emergency medical services by a Coast Guard Valdez small boat crew where the State Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and responded to take possession of his remains. Resinger’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were notified.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

Photo: A Cessna A185F Skywagon is upside down in Cascade Bay, 20 miles southwest of Valdez. US Coast Guard photo