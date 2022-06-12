One Dead, Three Injured in Parks Highway Roll Over





Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Park Rangers, after receiving a report of a rollover with injuries, responded to mile 75 of the Parks Highway to investigate on Friday morning.

Upon arrival, they discovered one occupant deceased and three others suffering from injuries. They were taken to various medical facilities for treatment of their injuries.

Following next of kin notification, troopers released the name of the deceased as 47-year-old Anchorage resident Johnny Sheldon.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, would initially find that the vehicle was traveling southbound on the highway when it left the roadway, the driver was able to recover from that portion of the incident briefly, but the vehicle would again leave the roadway, this time rolling over. The vehicle came to rest upright on its tires.

Unfortunately, Sheldon was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.



