One Driver, Musher’s Dogs in Training Injured in Knik-Goose Bay Road Accident

Alaska Native News Nov 13, 2018.

A two-vehicle accident on the Knik-Goose Bay Road resulted in injuries to one driver as well as injuries to a musher’s sled dogs on Tuesday morning, APD reports.

Troopers responded to the location at 11:07 am on Tuesday and opened an investigation into the accident. The initial investigation revealed that a 1993 Chevy truck was rear-ended by a 2006 Volkswagen SUV near mile 12.5 of the Knik-Goose Bay Road.

That contact resulted in the pickup rolling and leaving the roadway and colliding with a dog team training on the frontage trail.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was checked out at the scene and released.

There is no info on the dogs in the dog team. The owner transported the injured canines to a local vet for treatment prior to the arrival of the troopers.





