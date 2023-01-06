One Injured in Early Morning Meadow Lakes Structure Fire





At 2:41 am early Friday morning, MATCOM was alerted via 911 of a structure fire in an occupied residence at mile 50 of the Parks Highway.

Alaska State trooper and EMS responded to the scene and were at the location in Meadow Lakes in minutes. The responders found upon arrival that deep snow at the scene was deep and thus hindered movement. Three persons that were in the building were now at the rear of the property.

One of the victims, a 59-year-old, had suffered burns from the fire and needed to be assisted. AST and EMS were able to carry the victim from the rear of the property to the EMS vehicle, from there, he was transported to a local hospital. He was treated for second-degree burns.

Meanwhile, the Mat-Su Borough Fire Department arrived and quickly put out the fire that was by then threatening nearby residences.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, its origin is not deemed suspicious at this time.