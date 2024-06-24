One Perishes in Friday’s Spur Highway Multi-Vehicle Collision





Late on Friday afternoon Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 21 of the Kenai Spur Highway in response to a report of a multi-vehicle collision at that location.

When they arrived at 4:40 pm, they found three injuries and one fatality. Three individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-fatal injuries. 23-year-old David Baldwin II, was declared deceased at the scene. Troopers opened an investigation into the cause of the incident.

The preliminary investigation would determine that Baldwin, while traveling southbound on the highway in a 1997 Ford Explorer, attempted to pass a dump truck also traveling southbound in the no passing zone. Meanwhile, a 2022 Subaru Ascent was traveling northbound at the scene. When Baldwin saw the oncoming car he attempted to pull back behind the dump truck but failed and struck the dump truck’s rear tires.

The impact caused Baldwin’s vehicle to flip and roll directly into the path of the Subaru.

The driver of the dump truck suffered no injuries.

The highway was closed down for four hours as the investigation and cleanup was carried out.

Balwin’s next of kin were notified of the incident.