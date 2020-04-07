One Perishes in Pilot Point House Fire Monday

Alaska Native News on Apr 7, 2020.

A Deputy State Fire Marshal and Alaska State Troopers responded to Pilot Point on Monday morning to open an investigation into a fatal structure fire in that community that occurred just after midnight.

When they arrived at Pilot Point, they found that the structure was a total loss and remains had been found in the rubble.

When no foul play is suspected the investigation is continuing.

AST says that a tentative identification has been made and next of kin have been tentatively notified, they will not have a positive identification until the remains undergo autopsy and identification by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.





