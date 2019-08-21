Painting Display Features Kodiak Landscapes

Photo: Paintings of Kodiak landscapes by local artists on display at the Alutiiq Museum. Image-Alutiiq Museum
The latest addition to the Alutiiq Museum’s gallery is a display of paintings featuring Kodiak landscapes. Nunat—Lands, which opened today, shares views of coastal settings as interpreted by three artists. The paintings include—Sunset at Pyramid Mountain, oil on canvas painting by Alutiiq artist Linda Infante Lyons, 2019; Back Side of Ugak Island, oil on hardboard painting by Kodiak artist Bruce Nelson, 2018; and Misty Morning, watercolor painting by Alutiiq artist Cheryl Lacy, 2018.
“All three paintings are recent compositions and they capture the beautiful colors and light of Kodiak waters,“ said Alutiiq Museum Exhibits Coordinator Alex Painter. “If you look closely you’ll also sense the dampness of the coast. The artists show clouds, fog, mist, drops of water, and even a whale’s breath.“
The display is sponsored by the Spouses Association of Kodiak, whose generous gift of $500 assisted with installation. Support for the purchase of the paintings came from the Rasmuson Art Acquisition Fund, which provides museums with grants to purchase contemporary works by living Alaskan artists. The fund is administered by Museums Alaska, a state-wide professional organization.
“We are grateful to the Spouses Association for helping us share these painting with the public,” said April Counceller, the museum’s executive director. “We are proud to be developing a major collection of contemporary artwork and always look for ways to share the pieces we acquire. In addition to this display, viewers can see all of our purchases online, and we are sharing works in KANA’s facilities too.”
Nunat—Lands will be on display for at least a year. The public is invited to enjoy the paintings on Saturday, August 31, from 1:00—4:00 pm, as part of the museum’s Culture Fest and Annual Meeting. This event is free and open to everyone.
The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.
Written by: Alex Painter | Alutiiq Museum on Aug 21, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News