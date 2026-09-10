After Trooper Gunfire Investigation Nondalton Man Arrested on Several Charges











On September 4, 2026, at approximately 8:04 a.m., the Alaska State Troopers received reports of dangerous gunfire in the village of Nondalton.

Troopers, along with officers from the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department, responded to the area from King Salmon to investigate the reports and locate the individual believed to be responsible.

Upon arriving in the area, Troopers and officers began searching for the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Cordelle Balluta-Trefon. After conducting investigative and enforcement efforts, authorities located Balluta-Trefon and successfully took him into custody without further incident.

As the investigation continued, Troopers determined that Balluta-Trefon was also involved in a separate incident in which he forced his way into a residence and stole property.

Based on the investigation, Balluta-Trefon was remanded to the King Salmon Jail and charged with one count of Burglary in the 1st Degree, one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree, one count of Theft in the 4th Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree, one count of Reckless Endangerment, and three counts of Violation of Conditions of Release.