Palmer Man Suffers Injuries in Crash with Horse, Horse Put Down

Alaska Native News Oct 1, 2018.

A Palmer man suffered injuries after a collision with a horse early Monday morning, it was reported by Palmer-based troopers.

Troopers reported that they responded to the scene in the area of Wolverine Road and Lazy Lady Lane at 4:07 am on Monday morning in reference to a collision/crash there.

When they arrived they found a Palmer man suffering from injuries from a collision with a horse that was in the middle of the road. The driver, 21-year-old Christopher Perry was traveling on Wolverine Road when the collision occurred the on-scene investigation learned.

Perry was transported to the Mat Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.







The horse had sustained serious injuries and so, was put down. Troopers as yet have been unable to locate the owners of the horse.