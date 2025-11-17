Dustin Perry convicted of Murdering His Neighbor





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, an Anchorage jury returned guilty verdicts against Dustin Perry, 34, for Murder in the First Degree and Murder in the Second Degree for shooting and killing Clayton Martinelli, 47, on April 5, 2021.

The evidence produced at trial showed that the two were neighbors and engaged in a noise dispute. Perry was asked to move out by the landlord because of repeated noise complaints. Perry was engaged in vulgar and offensive name-calling and threatened Martinelli and his family, beginning a little after 2 a.m. on April 5. When Martinelli confronted Perry at 3:41 a.m. over Perry’s ongoing behavior that evening, Perry produced a Soviet-style Mini Draco pistol and shot Martinelli in the head. Much of the evening precipitating the shooting was caught on Perry’s home surveillance system. After viewing the evidence, the jury rejected Perry’s claims of self-defense and defense of premises and found him guilty of the crimes charged.

During the trial, Perry pleaded no contest to an associated charge of Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, for being intoxicated while possessing the weapon. He also pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of release, as he was out of custody and on bail release in three separate misdemeanor cases at the time of the shooting.

Perry was remanded into custody following the jury’s verdict. Sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2026. Perry faces a sentencing range of 30 years to 99 years for the highest charges.

Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop tried the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Josh Diaz and Paralegal Kimberly Smith. The Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit investigated the case.

Case Contact: Brittany L. Dunlop (907)-269-6300 or Brittany.Dunlop@alaska.gov

