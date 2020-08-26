Palmer Teen Dies in Old Glenn Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News on Aug 26, 2020.

The Old Glenn Highway was closed in the mile 15 area following a fatal head-on collision that occurred at 4:43 pm on Tuesday afternoon as troopers investigated the accident and re-opened at approximately 8:30 that evening.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2001 Daewoo four-door, 18-year-old Devin Miller of Palmer, crossed over the double yellow centerline and crashed headlong into a 2006 Jeep SUV. Miller suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

One person in the Daewoo also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by LifeMed helicopter for treatment. The occupants of the Jeep were transported via ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is on-going and Miller’s next-of-kin were notified.





