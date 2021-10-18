Parks Highway Crash takes Life of One, Seriously Injures Another





On Saturday evening MATCOM received a report of a head-on collision near mile 50 of the Parks Highway and troopers and EMS responded to the scene.

At the scene, troopers opened an investigation that found38-year-old Melissa Joy Labriola of Anchorage was traveling southbound when she crossed the centerline and crashed headlong into a 2002 Chevy truck. Labriola was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the truck, Gary Alan James JR of Wasilla was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted the southbound divided lanes as the investigation into the accident continued.



