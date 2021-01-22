Pebble Appeal Highlights Need for Permanent Protections in Bristol Bay







DILLINGHAM, AK – Thursday’s news that the Pebble Limited Partnership (PLP) filed an unfounded appeal of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) permit denial is just the latest in a long saga of the company’s disgraceful attempts to push their unwanted toxic mine on Bristol Bay.

In late 2020, the USACE rightfully determined that Pebble’s proposal is not in the public interest and poses far too great of a risk to our waters and all they sustain. More than two decades of scientific study and review have proven that this mine cannot be safely developed at the headwaters of Bristol Bay. It is time for this toxic endeavor to end. This appeal is just the latest disgraceful attempt to force an unwelcome project on the people, lands, and waters of Bristol Bay.

“For two decades, the people of Bristol Bay have fought to protect our home from the threat of mines like Pebble because we recognize that our clean waters and lands are more precious than gold,” said UTBB Board President Robert Heyano. “Pebble ignored the people of Bristol Bay at every step of the way, and continues to try to use politics and lies to advance this project and manipulate investors. Enough is enough. We need permanent protections that will provide us with certainty that projects like Pebble will never be allowed to devastate every facet of life in Bristol Bay.”

“Pebble Mine threatens Bristol Bay’s abundant natural resources and the Yup’ik, Dena’ina and Alutiiq cultures that have thrived in this region since time immemorial. The EPA needs to establish Clean Water Act protections so that our people can move forward and continue developing our sustainable economy without the dark cloud of this toxic project looming over our communities,” said UTBB Deputy Director Lindsay Layland.

United Tribes of Bristol Bay and other Bristol Bay organizations have called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish Clean Water Act protections to ensure Pebble and mines like it can no longer threaten Bristol Bay’s sustainable natural resources and robust future.

