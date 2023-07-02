Pedestrian Dies while Crossing Benson Saturday Evening





At 7:10 pm on Saturday evening Anchorage police and AFD Medics responded to the Minnesota Drive and Benson Boulevard intersection after receiving a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred there.

Upon arrival, Major Collision Investigations Unit (MCIU) opened an investigation and the far-right southbound lane of Minnesota was closed and all eastbound lanes of Benson, at the intersection with Minnesota, were shut down.

Medics would declared the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge SUV involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation determined the victim was not in the crosswalk when she crossed southbound on Benson. The Dodge, traveling eastbound struck her as she was in the roadway.

The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin notification has been completed.



