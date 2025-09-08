Anchorage Fire Department receives DOD’s highest award for outstanding employer support





The Anchorage Fire Department received the 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award at a ceremony at the Anchorage Fire Training Center, Sept. 4. The AFD was only the third Alaska employer to receive this award since its inception in 1996.



The award is the highest U.S. Government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees. The Alaska Army Guard’s Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ben Russell, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command nominated the AFD for the award this year.



“I am deeply grateful to the AFD and their unwavering support,” Russel said. “Their encouragement and flexibility have been instrumental in allowing me to serve both our communities and engage them with pride. I want to thank them for a steadfast commitment to the well-being of my family and my professional growth in service.”



Alaska Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Brian Kile, the Assistant Adjutant General and AKANG commander, spoke on behalf of the Guard’s leadership and every Alaska Guardsman who relies on strong employer support to accomplish their mission effectively.



“Readiness doesn’t just happen over drill weekend,” Kile said. “It starts at home with an employer who says I’ve got you covered. And having that type of support for every Soldier and airman makes the whole force stronger.”



The Employer Support of Guard and Reserve office received 1,626 nominations from across the nation and the AFD was one of 15 award recipients that distinguished themselves by going far beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA.



In addition to generous employee benefits, the AFD has created a National Guard mentorship program which allows members to train alongside fire and emergency medical services groups.



“That type of hands-on training and experience sharpens our skills and helps build training requirements,” Kile said. “It’s smart, it’s effective and it’s another shining example of how AFD sees Guard members as a real strength.”



Anchorage Fire Department Fire Chief Douglas Schrage concluded the ceremony by recognizing the many veterans and servicemembers in the AFD.



“The training, discipline and commitment you all bring is an invaluable and we are grateful for each and every one of you,” said Schrage. “We are committed to this nation’s warriors and will continue that legacy.”



When the award recipients were named in July, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also recognized each of them for their excellence.



“Without the unfaltering support of employers like this year’s recipients, the men and women of the National Guard and Reserve would not be able to fulfill their vital missions in support of our nation’s defense and security,” Hegseth said. “It is a great honor for me to recognize these employers.”