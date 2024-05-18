Peltola Secures Wins for Alaska Skies





WASHINGTON – Wednesday, Representative Mary Peltola (AK-AL) voted to pass the House version of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act – legislation reauthorized every five years to regulate federal air transportation The bill now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

“Only 14% of Alaskan communities are accessible by road – we fly a lot. As Vice Ranking Member of the House Transportation Committee’s Aviation Subcommittee, and someone who has flown across Alaska my whole life, I know how important this legislation really is,” said Rep. Peltola. “Alaska skies are some of the most dangerous in the country; as the Representative for all Alaska, I worked to get Alaska-specific solutions into this legislation.”

The bill:

Includes the Don Young Alaska Aviation Safety Initiative, a set of Alaska-specific solutions for weather reporting and airspace monitoring that plans to reduce fatal aircraft accidents by 90% by 2033.

Maintains full Essential Air Service operations for Alaska, so all communities in Alaska will have reliable access to transportation.

Ensures an Alaska-specific exemption from regulatory changes to aviation fuel (“avgas”) by the FAA or EPA until 2032.

Creates Airport Improvement Program flexibilities for Alaska airports for the development of runways, taxiways, or other construction.

“NATCA thanks Rep. Peltola for her leadership as a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and all of her support on our priorities throughout the process of passing FAA Reauthorization,” said Clint Lancaster, National Air Traffic Controllers Association Alaskan Regional Vice President “This legislation will greatly improve hiring, training, and staffing for air traffic controllers. It also includes provisions to ensure enhanced aviation safety in Alaska. This legislation represents a major step forward for the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System.”

“On behalf of Alaska’s commercial aviation industry, the Alaska Air Carriers Association supports the FAA Reauthorization bill and is eager to see it pass the House. We sincerely thank our legislators for tirelessly championing provisions that address Alaska’s extreme operating environment, which differs substantially from our contiguous counterparts,” said Will Day, Executive Director of the Alaska Air Carriers Association. “Our air carriers, often operating with archaic or non-existent infrastructure, traverse vast expanses of undeveloped land. They serve as the sole lifelines for disadvantaged communities beyond the road system. This bill represents a significant stride towards aligning Rural Alaskans’ quality of life with modern expectations. While we celebrate this milestone, we must also acknowledge the considerable journey ahead as we work towards elevating Alaska’s aviation infrastructure to meet national standards.”



