









“Through his arrogance, he’s made many former allies willing to work with Democrats to hold his feet to the fire for all the damage he’s done to our military.”

With polls showing Democrats in good position to retake at least one chamber of the US Congress, several Pentagon insiders are reportedly lining up to offer up damaging information about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in hopes that a new Democratic majority will impeach him.

According to a report published Wednesday by The Telegraph, current and former officials at the US Department of Defense are prepared to “spill their guts” about Hegseth to Democratic congressional investigators, who have “already made contact with potential whistleblowers.”

Unnamed sources told The Telegraph that Hegseth has committed a number of “costly blunders” during his tenure, while at the same making several enemies of career Pentagon officials.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to very quietly go to the chair of the [US House Armed Services Committee],” one source said, “and are going to spill their guts, provide them with everything they can, and leak everything they can.”

“It’ll be horrendous,” the sources added. “It’ll be consistent embarrassment.”

A second source described as a former senior Trump administration official outlined “huge problems” Hegseth faces from Pentagon officials eager to see him ousted.

“Through his arrogance,” the source said, “he’s made many former allies willing to work with Democrats to hold his feet to the fire for all the damage he’s done to our military.”

A third source described a wide range of motives for the Pentagon insiders who are willing to come forward, ranging from officials who simply dislike Hegseth to others who believe he’s a “threat to national security.”

Investigators have already identified several lines of inquiry into Hegseth’s tenure, including his mishandling of classified information, his conduct during President Donald Trump’s illegal war with Iran, and his bombing spree of purported drug trafficking vessels that many legal experts consider acts of murder.

The Telegraph’s sources acknowledged it would be difficult to convict Hegseth in the US Senate in the event that he’s impeached by the House of Representatives, but there is hope that a relentless stream of damaging revelations could push Trump to fire him.

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