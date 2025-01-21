Peter Moses, of Saint Mary’s, Sentenced to 99 Years for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree

Prison cell. Public Domain
(Bethel, AK) – Lasst  week, Bethel Superior Court Judge William Montgomery, sentenced 51-year-old Peter Moses to serve 99 years of incarceration for the June 2021 sexual penetration of an incapacitated family member.

Following a week-long trial, a Bethel jury convicted Moses of one count of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree on April 24, 2024.

Moses was previously convicted of two sexual offenses: in 1995, in Bethel, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and in 1999, in Bethel, for Sexual Assault in the Third Degree. Based on that history, Moses faced a presumptive 99-year sentence under the law for the current conviction.

Assistant Attorney General Rachel K. Gernat of the Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted this case, with assistance from paralegal Bethany Kaiser of the Bethel District Attorney’s Office. The Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation.


