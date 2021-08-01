Pickup Trucks Collide Head-On, Burst into Flames on the Glenn Highway Saturday







On Saturday, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of and responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries on the Glenn Highway.

Troopers, at 12:39 pm, were dispatched to the scene of the crash between two pickup trucks at mile 69 of the highway, and as they were en route, the vehicles and the surrounding woodland ignited and became fully engulfed in flames.

Good Samaritans assisted the occupants of the vehicles to escape the flames.

Troopers were able to locate a Granite Construction water truck at a nearby construction site that was able to assist fire crews with a supply of water to extinguish the fire.

Troopers and local EMS would find that two persons in each vehicle suffering from injuries from the crash. The victims were transported for treatment of their injuries by the EMS and LifeMed.

The investigation at the scene determined that one of the trucks while traveling southbound, drifted over the centerline and impacted head-on with the southbound pickup.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.





