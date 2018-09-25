Pilot Dave Oberg Dies in Rainy Pass Crash Monday

Alaska Native News Sep 25, 2018.

An airplane crash in the Rainy Pass area on Monday took the life of veteran pilot, David Oberg, it has been reported by Alaska State Troopers on Tuesday.

The crash was reported to the Alaska State Troopers on Monday evening at 5:43 pm and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center dispatched to the crash area, where they located the aircraft, a Cessna 206, and the pilot, the only occupant, deceased.

Oberg’s remains were transported to Joint Base Elmendorf-Fort Richardson where they were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Oberg, 67, was flying for Regal Air, located on Lake Hood at the time of the incident. He had started flying in the skies over Alaska in his teens and had been a commercial pilot for over 40 years. He had been flying with the Regal Air team since 2002.

In his off-time, Oberg taught aviation science at a local high school.









Oberg’s death marks the second pilot fatality for Regal Air this year. 24-year-old Colt Richter died in a crash near Willow Lake on July 18th.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is investigating the crash but has yet to release their preliminary report into the cause of the crash.

Oberg’s next of kin have been notified of his death.