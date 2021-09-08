Piper PA-12 Crashes 30 Miles West of Tyonek Monday





The occupants of a Piper PA-12 crash west of Tyonek on Monday escaped without injury according to a trooper report issued Tuesday.

Troopers were notified of the crash of the small engine aircraft at 1:58 pm on Monday. the preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the Piper was attempting to land but encountered strong winds hampering his efforts. The pilot attempted to go around but crashed the aircraft due to rough terrrain.

AST HELO 3 responded to the scene of the crash 30 miles west of Tyonek and picked up the male pilot and female passenger and transported them to Anchorage. Neither person reported any injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash.



