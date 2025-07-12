Port MacKenzie Secures $7.9M BUILD Grant as Strategic Infrastructure Gains Momentum









Point MacKenzie, AK – Representative Kevin McCabe is thrilled with the announcement that Port MacKenzie has been awarded a $7,891,044 BUILD Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Port MacKenzie Barge Ramp Project. Secured through a competitive process due to the efforts of Congressman Nick Begich’s office, Port Director Dave Griffin, Borough Manager Mike Brown, and Mayor Edna DeVries, this major investment will fund the construction of a 60,000 square-foot barge ramp, enhancing the port’s capacity for barge haul out and loading operations.

“This grant is a game-changer for Port MacKenzie and the Mat-Su Borough, but it’s just the beginning,” said Representative McCabe. “This barge ramp will spark economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen Alaska’s infrastructure. Together with Congressman Begich, and Mat-Su Borough Leadership, we’re leveraging federal programs like BUILD to transform our region. We’re already exploring additional funding, including through the House Armed Services Committee, to fuel Port MacKenzie’s bright future.”

The Port MacKenzie Barge Ramp Project marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the port as a vital hub for commerce and development in Alaska. Representative McCabe’s office is committed to supporting this project and driving further progress.

