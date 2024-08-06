Progressives Applaud Harris for Picking Walz as Running Mate





“Walz has proven that he has the necessary skills and authentic populism to go on offense—calling out the extremist and weird Trump-Vance agenda.”

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has reportedly selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the November election, a victory for progressives who pushed for Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was believed to be the other leading contender.

Harris is expected to formally announce her choice ahead of an evening rally in Philadelphia. CNN was first to report Harris’ decision, followed by other outlets including The Associated Press and The Hill.

Progressives are energized by Walz’s searing critiques of the Trump-era Republican Party and his record as Minnesota’s governor, which includes his unequivocal championing of a universal free school meals program as well as paid family and medical leave.

“In Minnesota, we’re cutting poverty and strengthening families with our Child Tax Credit,” Walz wrote in a social media post last week, calling out Republican nominee Donald Trump’s running mate. “You’d think JD Vance would be eager to do the same nationally. Except he skipped a vote to pass the federal Child Tax Credit expansion yesterday. Give me a break with that pro-family talk.”

Progressive organizer Aaron Regunberg was among those celebrating Harris’ pick.

“It’s the right choice to appeal to the voters we need, to maintain this amazing unity and energy, to win this existential election, and then to do what Walz did in MN—enact the popular Democratic agenda that will improve people’s lives and build a better world,” he wrote on social media.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee applauded Harris’ decision as a “great choice,” describing Walz as “an effortless populist” who “represents the exact direction the Democratic Party needs.”

“With Walz, Harris defied the corporate consulting class and indicated she will double down on the popular, pro-consumer, pro-worker agenda of the Biden-Harris administration,” the group added. “Walz has proven that he has the necessary skills and authentic populism to go on offense—calling out the extremist and weird Trump-Vance agenda. As governor, he passed a popular economic and voting rights agenda that will appeal to working families in the Midwest and nationwide.”

In addition to welcoming the addition of Walz to the Democratic ticket, progressive organizers expressed relief that Harris passed over Shapiro, whose support for school vouchers and attacks on pro-Palestine demonstrators drew renewed attention and alarm as he emerged as a top contender for the running mate position.

RootsAction said it is “heartened that Vice President Harris did not choose Gov. Shapiro as her running mate.”

“To further party unity in this crucial battle to defeat MAGA extremism in November, we encourage both members of the Harris/Walz ticket to meet with leaders of the ‘Uncommitted’ Democratic campaigns as they visit Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and other key states,” the group added, referring to the movement that urged Democratic primary voters to protest U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza at ballot boxes in key states earlier this year.

Elianne Farhat, a senior adviser to Uncommitted and the executive director of Take Action Minnesota, said in a statement Tuesday that Walz “has demonstrated a remarkable ability to evolve as a public leader, uniting Democrats’ diverse coalition to achieve significant milestones for Minnesota families of all backgrounds.”

“While his past positions as a congressman may have conflicted with anti-war voters, we hope he can evolve on this issue as he has on others, such as shifting from an A to F rating from the [National Rifle Association],” said Farhat. “As Harris’ vice presidential pick, it’s crucial he continues this evolution by supporting an arms embargo on Israel’s war and occupation against Palestinians in an effort to unite our party to defeat authoritarianism in the fall.”

Stevie O’Hanlon, communications director for the youth-led Sunrise Movement, said Walz is an “excellent choice” that signals the Democratic nominee is “taking seriously what is needed to rebuild the 2020 Biden-Harris coalition and energize young people, people of color, and union voters ahead of November.”

“As governor, Tim Walz has made huge strides to address the climate crisis,” said O’Hanlon. “He has done this by pitching climate action as a way to make people’s everyday lives better, create good-paying green jobs, and invest in making communities stronger. That is a winning message, and one the Democratic ticket should put at the forefront of their agenda.”

