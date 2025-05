JUNEAU — The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Employment Security Tax section provides public notification of any unclaimed employer and employee refund checks that were issued by Employment Security Tax.

To verify if you are entitled to an unclaimed refund and request the refund be re-issued, visit http://labor.alaska.gov/estax/Refunds/unclaimed_refunds.htm or write to Employment Security Tax, P.O. Box 115509, Juneau, AK 99811-5509.