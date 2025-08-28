PUBLIC NOTICE









The Department of the Air Force (DAF), in cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), announces its intention to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate the potential environmental impacts of optimizing the special activity airspace available at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC) to support aircrew training.

Proposed Action: The DAF is proposing to optimize the regional airspace training environment at JPARC by addressing critical deficiencies in the size, dimensions, and attributes of training airspace; spatial discontinuities between adjacent airspace sections; and inability to perform uninterrupted flight at low altitude. Please visit the project website for additional details: www.JPARCairspaceEIS.com.

Public Comments: The DAF is soliciting comments on the preliminary alternatives, environmental and social concerns, and any other relevant information, studies, or analyses that should be considered in the development of the Draft EIS. Written comments can be submitted online at the project website (www.JPARCairspaceEIS.com), or by mailing to: JPARC Airspace EIS, c/o Stantec, 501 Butler Farm Rd., Suite H, Hampton, VA 23666. Comments should be submitted electronically or postmarked by October 19, 2025 to ensure sufficient time for consideration in the Draft EIS.

Virtual Meeting: Please visit the project website for instructions on how to participate in a virtual meeting. A series of meetings are being held on the following dates and times (Alaska Time):

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 10:00 am

Monday, October 6, 2025, 6:00 pm

Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 9, 2025, 10:00 am

Saturday, October 11, 2025, 6:00 pm