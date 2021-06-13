Public Safety Academy to Graduate 21 New Law Enforcement Officers







ALET Session #21-01 includes nine Alaska State Troopers, as well as recruits from several city, state, and borough police agencies

(Sitka, AK)— In a graduation ceremony in Sitka 21 new law enforcement officers received their badges Friday. The ceremony was closed to the public, but those that are interested can watch a video recording on the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page.

“Congratulations to Alaska’s newest law enforcement officers for completing the world-class training at the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Your willingness to serve your community and state is noticed and appreciated by many, including myself. Thank you for your stepping up to protect and serve Alaskans all over the state, I look forward to seeing the good work you do.”

Graduating recruits completed more than 1,000 hours of training over the course of 16 weeks of basic Alaska Law Enforcement Training. Schooling included intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness, and many scenario-based exercises designed to prepare entry-level police officers and Troopers for successful careers in Alaska law enforcement.

“As a graduate from this very academy 38 years ago I know that the Alaska Law Enforcement Training Academy and its top-notch instructors produce the finest law enforcement officers in the nation,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Thousands of people get to call themselves law enforcement officers in our country, but only a select few are responsible for law enforcement in the largest state in the nation; today these 21 fine men and women join hundreds of professionals that protect Alaskans each and every day.”

Graduates include:

Patrick Brown – VPSO – Central Council Tlingit & Haida

Colten Buie – Alaska State Troopers

Joshua Connolly – Craig Police Department

Daniel Dicken – Alaska State Troopers

Kyle Franklin – Anchorage Airport Police and Fire Department

Bradley Gullikson – Alaska State Troopers

Karl Hermann – Alaska State Parks

Keith Klingen – Alaska State Troopers

Travis Koerner – Fairbanks Police Department

Jeffrey Leath – Alaska State Troopers

Frankie Medina – Alaska State Troopers

Richard Meunier – Sitka Police Department

Andrew Parker – University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department

Anthony Recco – Unalaska Police Department

Souchoy Saephanh – VPSO – Northwest Arctic Borough

Travis Savetilik – VPSO – Kawerak Inc.

Joshua Schoeffel – Alaska State Troopers

Austin Thomas – Juneau Police Department

Owen Walsh – Juneau Police Department

Jeremy Warzewick – Alaska State Troopers

Andrew Wilkins – Alaska State Troopers

Following graduation, the nine Trooper recruits will continue their training at the academy for an additional two weeks. The “Trooper Basic” training includes tailored and advanced training in fish and wildlife investigations, boating safety, survival, commercial fisheries enforcement, search and rescue, and critical stress management. Recruits also participate in additional scenario-based training.

Upon completion of Trooper Basic, recruits will move toward their first duty assignments in either Fairbanks, Soldotna, or the Mat-Su Valley, and begin a 12-week Field Training and Evaluation Program. All Trooper recruits are expected to develop to the point of being able to perform all law enforcement functions independently. If successful, the Trooper recruits will be promoted to the rank of Trooper upon completion of their probationary period, generally 12 months from the start of the academy.

