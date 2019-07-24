Rainy Pass Aircraft Missing Since March 7th, Found

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2019.

Image-Timothy Twohy and his aircraft. Image-AST

After having disappeared without any trace for four and a half months, an aircraft with the tail number N7469A was reported found in the Alaska Range outside of the Rainy Pass area this week and Alaska State Troopers, NTSB, and FAA investigators responded to the crash site on Tuesday.

“Remains found at the scene have been taken to the State Medical Examiner,” AST revealed.

The tail number of the aircraft match that of the red and white Cessna 172 owned by Timothy D. Twohy, who disappeared while traveling through the Rainy Pass area from Submarine Lake to the Wasilla airport on March 7th.

An extensive search operation ensued after Twohy’s disappearance. Rainy Pass became the focus area after looking at radar sources and info provided by Twohy’s hunting partner. The lack of an emergency locator beacon signal and difficult verticle terrain complicated the search efforts.

Armed with the scant information they had, Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King IIs and an HH-60G Pave Hawk, Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawks, Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules, Alaska State Troopers A-Star helicopters, Civil Air Patrol aircraft, and civilian Good Samaritans took up a nearly two-week search.

Troopers say that Twohy's next of kin were notified of the discovery.






