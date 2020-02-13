Rasmuson Foundation Grants Alutiiq Museum $25,000

The Rasmuson Foundation has granted the Alutiiq Museum $25,000 to support its operations. The unsolicited grant arrived in the mail in January. It was accompanied by a note of praise for the organization’s leadership and encouragement for the museum’s work. Rasmuson Foundation President and CEO Diane Kaplan wrote, “This grant is for general support to further the good work of the Alutiiq Museum.” The museum will consider the best use of the money in the coming month.
“We are grateful for this generous, unexpected recognition,” said Counceller. “Rasmuson Foundation is a long-time museum supporter and their gift is wonderful recognition of our work. We are so very grateful.”
“In our 25th year it is especially heartening to strengthen or financial position so that we can bring our mission to even more people. The Alutiiq Museum was founded in 1995 and throughout this year we are looking back to celebrate our accomplishments and plan for the future. This organization has come a long way. We have grown, professionalized, and prospered under the direction of our board and with the amazing support of community members and funders like Rasmuson.”
The gift also reflects the museum’s professionalism. The Alutiiq Museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It one of just seven museums in the State of Alaska to earn this prestigious national certification, and only the second tribal museum in the United States.
“Accreditation tells people that we maintain the highest standards of museum practice, and it is valuable for attracting supporters like Rasmuson Foundation,” said Counceller. “It shows our serious dedication to advancing our mission as a collecting and educational institution.”
The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.
