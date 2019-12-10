REDDI Suspect Struck and Seriously Injured by Passing Vehicle on Sterling

An Anchor Point man was reported as a REDDI driver at 7:50 pm on Friday was seriously injured just after being located at mile 163 of the Sterling Highway, troopers report.

When troopers responded to the REDDI call, they found the subject’s green Jeep in the ditch along the Sterling Highway. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 25-year-old Logan Lucas, was not with the vehicle when initial contact was made.

A short time later, Lucas emerged from the roadside and was struck by a passing southbound vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and so was transported by Anchor Point EMS to the South Peninsula Hospital in Homer. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Lucas was air medevaced to Anchorage.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Lucas was cooperative with AST as they investigated the incident.