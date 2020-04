Remains Found along Knik River Turned over to State Medical Examiner for ID

Alaska Native News on Apr 23, 2020.

On Tuesday evening a call went in to the troopers by a citizen reporting the discovery of what they believed were human remains along the Knik River and troopers responded to the scene to investigate.

Troopers with the Palmer GIU/Major Crimes investigated the remains and were unable to the remains but were unable to provide a positive identification. They were recovered and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for positive IDing and autopsy.