Rep. Stutes’ HB 65 Secures Crucial Investment for Seward’s Economy and Infrastructure





JUNEAU – Monday, on a unanimous vote, the House passed House Bill 65, a critical piece of legislation that authorizes the Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) to issue a total of $135 million in revenue bonds for the replacement and expansion of the passenger dock and terminal facility in Seward, Alaska.

Built in 1966, the current dock is rapidly deteriorating and in need of immediate replacement to accommodate modern cruise and ferry traffic. A partnership between ARRC and Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) will finance the new facility through a 30-year commitment from RCG as the dock’s anchor tenant, ensuring long-term economic sustainability. The project is structured so that no state dollars are used for repayment—the bonds will be covered through revenue generated by dock operations.

Sponsored by Representative Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak, Cordova, Seward), the bill ensures continued economic growth for Seward, reinforcing its position as a vital hub for tourism, commerce, and transportation.

“House Bill 65 is an amazing boost for Alaska’s economy. Replacing the Seward dock and building a new railroad terminal will bring larger cruise ships, boosting tourism and connecting visitors to communities across the state,” said Representative Frank Tomaszewski (R-Fairbanks), who carried similar legislation last year. “This project creates immediate construction jobs, long-term careers, and opportunities for entrepreneurs. Investing in infrastructure like this strengthens our economy, encourages private industry, and puts Alaskans to work. This is about more than just a dock—it’s about building a stronger future for Alaska.”

“The Seward passenger dock has been a cornerstone of economic opportunity for decades, but its infrastructure is long overdue for replacement,” said Rep. Stutes. “HB 65 is not just about fixing an aging dock—it’s about securing the future of Seward’s economy, strengthening our transportation networks, and ensuring that Alaska remains a premier destination for global travelers.”

Track the progress of HB 65 on the Senate side by visiting www.akleg.gov



