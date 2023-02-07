Representative Peltola announces full committee & subcommittee assignments





Washington, D.C.— Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on the floor of the House this week.

“I was so glad to see the strong turnout at this first gathering,” said Representative Peltola. “There is so much policy being made right now that affects Alaska, but at the same time, there’s a lot of time being wasted in DC. I don’t think Alaska voters sent me here to do political stunts like vote on nonbinding resolutions condemning the horrors of socialism. That was designed to be political theater at a time when we should be working to prevent the debt ceiling from crushing our economy. I want to get the word out about the important topics that are affecting our state, like fighting the rising cost of living and protecting our fisheries. I hope that these press gaggles can help me cut through the noise and really talk shop with Alaskans.”

The gaggle was attended by reporters from a variety of statewide, Southcentral, and Southeast outlets. The Representative also took time to share her full committee and subcommittee assignments:

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Vice Ranking Member: Subcommittee on Aviation



Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation



House Natural Resources Committee

Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries Subcommittee



Federal Lands Subcommittee



The Representative discussed her plans for these committees and how the assignments will help her focus on crucial issues such as bringing Internet access to rural Alaska and spurring statewide economic growth.

“What we really want to do with these gaggles is to make Congress more accessible to Alaskans,” said Anton McParland, Deputy Chief of Staff. “DC can be a frustrating place, especially when there are so many partisan media narratives obscuring or preventing the actual work. We’d like to pull back that partisan veil and let Alaskans hear what’s going on directly from the Representative. Plus, who doesn’t like the word ‘gaggle’? We also want to make sure reporters from smaller outlets back home have access to the office. To all of you, please contact us for an invitation!”

The next Alaska House press gaggle date will be announced shortly and will be open to in-person and virtual participants. Alaska journalists interested in attending should contact Sam Erickson (info above) to be added to the office press list.

