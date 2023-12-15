Representative Peltola Applauds Passage of FY24 National Defense Authorization Act





Washington, D.C.— Thursday, Representative Peltola applauded the passage of H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024.

The NDAA is considered one of the most important, “must-pass” bills in each Congress, providing funding and direction for national defense priorities. It typically passes with a wide bipartisan majority, as it did this year with 310 votes in favor.

The final NDAA authorizes $874.2 billion in discretionary spending, including:

· A 5.2% pay raise for troops

· Expanded eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance providing funds for food, housing, etc. for servicemembers

· Major investments in military family housing, child development centers, and replacing failing unaccompanied housing (barracks);

· Improving FMLA (Family and Medical Leave) eligibility for federal employees.

It also includes several high priority items for Alaska’s military bases, including over $100 million for a runway extension at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, additional personnel housing at Fort Wainwright, and a consolidated munitions complex at Eielson Air Force Base. The bill supports Alaska defense contractors by exempting them from certain requirements for past contract performance.

“Alaska is at the front lines of our nation’s defense, and I’m glad that our hardworking servicemen and women will receive their largest pay raise in decades,” said Representative Peltola. “This is a well-deserved and overdue increase that I was proud to vote for. Alaska’s delegation worked hard to improve this bill throughout the legislative process, and I’m grateful to Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for listening to the needs of our military leaders and families. The final bill invests in bases across Alaska, protects the reproductive rights of our service members and their families, and avoids divisive culture-war issues that have no place in our nation’s most important security legislation. This collaboration is how Congress is supposed to work and I’m proud to support the finished bill.”

FY24 NDAA text can be found here.

