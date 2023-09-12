Representative Peltola speaks at 9/11 Memorial Service with President Biden





Anchorage, Alaska — Monday, Representative Peltola joined President Biden at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to deliver remarks commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Governor Dunleavy and Major General Brian Eifler, Commanding General, 11th Airborne Division and Deputy Commander, United States Alaskan Command also spoke at the ceremony.

Representative Peltola’s remarks focused on the impact of the 9/11 attacks on Alaska, including Alaskan troops who served during the Global War on Terror. She also spoke of the importance of unity to America’s healing and concluded by focusing on the critical role of Alaskan energy in national security.

“While Alaska may be far from Ground Zero, we too felt the impacts of that day,” said Representative Peltola. “Many of our brave soldiers were deployed overseas in the following years, where they fought and some died in the service of this nation. Everyone standing here today is in their debt.”

Following the remarks, Representative Peltola will accompany President Biden aboard Air Force One as he returns to Washington, D.C. On the flight, they are expected to discuss the President’s trip to Asia and Alaska’s role in Pacific Rim strategy and energy markets.



Official Remarks–Rep. Peltola 9.11.23 Remembrance Ceremony



