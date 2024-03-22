Reps. Peltola, Baird, Larsen, Amodei introduce Arctic Diplomacy Act in the House





WASHINGTON – Wednesday, Representatives Mary Peltola (D-AK-AL), Jim Baird (R-IN-04), Rick Larsen (D-WA-02), and Mark Amodei (R-NV-02) introduced H.R. 7727, the Arctic Diplomacy Act, a bipartisan bill to establish an Ambassador at-Large for the Arctic region. The legislation would mandate filling the position of Arctic Ambassador, making it a requirement for any administration to have an official in charge of monitoring international relations in the Arctic region.

“The politics and geography of the Arctic are changing quickly, and our country needs to keep up. Alaskans make the United States an Arctic nation, and we know how important the North is for the future of national security and trade,” said Rep. Peltola. “We need a congressional mandate for the at-large ambassador to the Arctic. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Lower 48 for their support for our nation’s priorities in our important region.”

“The Arctic is becoming increasingly important for its strategic significance, attracting attention from both allies and adversaries,” said Rep. Baird. “A dedicated ambassador to the Arctic would boost America’s presence in the region and foster strong relationships with key stakeholders. Appointing a specialized envoy focused on Arctic affairs would showcase America’s dedication to our economic interest in the region and strengthen our national security.”

“The U.S. is an Arctic nation, and formally establishing the position of Arctic Ambassador at Large is an important step to advance U.S. diplomatic leadership in the region,” said Rep. Larsen. “A permanent ambassador-level position signals the U.S. commitment to international cooperation on Arctic policy.”

“The United States is an Arctic nation and must be fully equipped to safeguard our interests in the region,” said Rep. Amodei. “Diplomatic representation in the Arctic is important for our national security, as well as our economic security.”

The text of the Arctic Diplomacy Act is attached here, and a recording of Rep. Peltola’s comments is available HERE. The bill is a House version of S.821, sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

