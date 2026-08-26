Robert Hawes Convicted of Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor











(Palmer, AK) – Thursday, a Palmer jury found Robert Hawes, 72, guilty of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, and one count of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree.

The jury returned its verdicts after approximately two hours of deliberations following a week-and-a-half-long trial.

The convictions stem from conduct that occurred on June 4, 2021, involving a four-year-old child. Evidence at trial established that Hawes committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against the child in his home.

During trial, the defense presented testimony from Dr. Bradley McAuliff, an expert in child suggestibility, forensic interviewing, and children’s memory, who offered opinions challenging the reliability of the victim’s disclosures of sexual abuse. After hearing his testimony and considering all of the evidence, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all four counts.

Palmer Superior Court Judge Tom Jamgochian presided over the trial. Hawes is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2026.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard, with assistance from paralegal Suzette Marey. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Crimes Against Children Unit.

# # #