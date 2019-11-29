Robert Walls, Serial Child Sex Offender, Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison

- Home
Predatory Behavior Continued Even After the Anchorage Police Department Served a Search Warrant
Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced Wednesday that Robert Walls, 28, was sentenced on Nov. 26, 2019, to 15-years in federal prison followed by a life term of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason for coercion and enticement of three minor victims in Anchorage.
Walls was indicted in this case in July, 2018. At that time, he was enlisted in the United States Army, stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage, Alaska, and aware that he was the subject of an investigation by the Anchorage Police Department regarding his activities, which continued even after APD served a search warrant at his barracks.
Investigation revealed that while Walls was stationed at JBER and residing in base housing the winter of 2017 through early spring of 2018, he used various social media applications to meet, groom, and entice female children between the ages of 14 and 16 for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, including the production of child pornography. Walls admitted to his conduct in regards to three identified victims, but social media account searches exposed several additional potential victims whose identity has not yet been established. All unidentified victims are encouraged to contact APD.
Walls lied about his age to juvenile females in order to groom and entice juvenile females in Anchorage for sexual exploitation. Walls went so far as to smuggle juveniles onto base facilities by hiding them in his vehicle and smuggling them in through his first-floor bedroom window.
Anchorage Police Department (APD) Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU) received a report from a courageous victim once she learned of Walls’ true age, his relationship with another juvenile, and the potential of being exposed to a sexually transmitted infection (STI).
The CACU conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander.
Written by: U.S. Attorney’s Office on Nov 29, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News