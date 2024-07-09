Rural Alaska Honors Institute will celebrate 42nd graduation





The Rural Alaska Honors Institute will hold its 42nd annual graduation July 11 from 1-2:30 p.m. in Schaible Auditorium on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus. The ceremony will stream live on Facebook.

RAHI, a competitive program offered by the UAF College of Indigenous Studies, lets rural and Alaska Native students discover what it’s like to attend college.

For six weeks this summer, students lived in dorms on the Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks while taking an average of nine college credits. They learned about writing, library sciences, process technology, chemistry, math, Alaska Native cultures and language, research, leadership and education. On weekends, students explored Interior Alaska through hiking, canoeing, rafting and volunteering.

Since its inception in 1983, over 1,800 students have graduated from the Rural Alaska Honors Institute. Alumni have earned more than 1,400 degrees from the University of Alaska and other institutions around the U.S. and beyond.

Rural Alaska Honors Institute students attend at no cost, thanks to support from Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., Arctic Slope Community Foundation, ConocoPhillips, Donlin Gold LLC, First National Bank Alaska, the UAF College of Indigenous Studies, the University of Alaska Fairbanks and private donors.

The RAHI Class of 2024 includes: Louis Amora (Unalaska), Mary Ash (Kodiak), Jadyn Barr (White Mountain), Magen Barr (Kiana), Holly Beeman (Tok), Kylene Berlin (Kasigluk), Brenaye Berlin (Bethel), Momsy Booth (Noatak), Qapqan Brantley (Anchorage), Pretty Chayalkun (Chevak), Travis Chiu (Fairbanks), Selena Cleveland (Ambler), Justine Correira (Wasilla), Ellenia Dommek (Anchorage), Timothy Garcia (Wrangell), Elle Garnie (Teller), Saylor Gronholdt (Sand Point), Nikyla Gueco (Barrow), Katie Hunt (Kotlik), Milo Huntington (Galena), Lena Ivanoff (Unalakleet), Sage Ivey (Anchorage), Scarlett Johnson (Kodiak), Brandy Jones (Bethel), Matthew Lawhorne (Delta Junction), Charlene Lockwood (St. Michael), Brielle Lorentzen (Port Alsworth), Bella Marks (Tanana), Leanne Mateo (Unalaska), Nathaniel McNabb (Delta Junction), Yagnnesis Mejias (Cordova), Adi Michael (Kwethluk), Julia Nabua (Sitka), Ethel Nazuruk (Noorvik), Dawn Nazuruk-Brown (Noorvik), Tyson Nicholai (Nunapitchuk), Thomas Olsen-Phillips (Petersburg), Sasha Panningona-Doyon (Utqiagvik), Aaliyah Petersen (St. Michael), Rosalind Peterson (Mountain Village), Trinity Pitka (Beaver), Nalaysia Raymond (Craig), Shirley Roberts (Quinhagak), Natalia Slim (Kasigluk), Teagann Smith (Port Alsworth), Noah Spencer (Anchor Point), Trenton Towarak (Unalakleet), Seamus Vallely (Wasilla), Jess Vong (Ketchikan), Roxann Weyiouanna (Shishmaref), Elias Wigg (Juneau) and Morgan Wuya (Bethel).

