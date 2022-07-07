Russian Official Makes Nuclear Threat Over US Support for Ukraine War Crimes Probe





Another official responded to Western sanctions by suggesting that Russia could reclaim Alaska.

A top Kremlin official responded Wednesday to the U.S.-backed effort to investigate war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces invading Ukraine by warning that Americans could face retribution for their hypocrisy in the form of thermonuclear annihilation.

“The idea to punish a country with the largest nuclear potential is absurd and potentially creates the threat to mankind’s existence.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as President Vladimir Putin’s deputy of national security, wrote on his Telegram channel that “the United States and their useless mongrels should remember the words of scripture: ‘Judge not, lest you be judged; So that one day the great day of God’s wrath will not come to their house.'”

Medvedev sardonically accused the United States of sowing “chaos and destruction across the world for the sake of ‘true democracy.'”

“All American history, from the time of the conquest of the Indians, is a bloody war of annihilation. And we are talking about the most brutal extermination of the civilian population,” he said. “It has become a signature style of American politics, whoever is in power there. During World War II, the United States destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in this way.”

Still waiting for US soldiers to be brought to The Hague for war crimes in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan. #Hypocrisy Russia’s Medvedev warns US against pressing for war crimes court | Russia-Ukraine war News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/2STFLeWb07 — Usman Ansari, Esq. (@realUsmanAnsari) July 6, 2022

“Vietnam and Korea, Yugoslavia and Iraq, Cuba, Afghanistan, and Syria are well aware of how disastrous the consequences of such invasions are—the list is long, and constantly updated,” he continued. “The number of victims of the criminal policy of the United States today is comparable to the victims of the Nazi regime.”

Referring to the U.S. government’s complicated support for investigating alleged and documented Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Medvedev asked: “So who’s going to give us a show trial? Those who kill people and commit war crimes with impunity, but do not meet real condemnation in the international structures financed by them? Those who so firmly believed in their exclusivity and impunity? Those who believe they have the right to judge others, but be beyond the jurisdiction of any court?”

“With Russia, this will not work,” Medvedev insisted. “They understand this very well. Therefore, the filthy dogs of war stop by with their disgusting bark.”

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports longtime Putin aide and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Wednesday took a swipe at Western sanctions and seizures targeting his country by suggesting it could reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. puchased from czarist Russia for $7.2 million in 1867.

“When they attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,” Volodin said in a meeting with lawmakers, “they should be aware that we also have something to claim back.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



