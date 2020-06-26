Savoonga Woman Jailed on Animal Cruelty Charges

Alaska Native News on Jun 26, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reports that a 30-year-old Savoonga woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after an incident in that village on Wednesday evening.

The Savoonga VPSO responded to a welfare check at a residence in the community at 5:50 pm on Wednesday and opened a preliminary investigation that found Daisy Kiyuklook had strangled a puppy and caused serious injuries at the location and as a result violated her conditions of release in multiple court cases after making contact with an individual she had previously assaulted.

Kiyuklook was arrested for animal cruelty, two counts of violating conditions of rele3ase and unlawful contact.

She was subsequently transported to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome for remand.





